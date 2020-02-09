Cambridge Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $732,621,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,940,393 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $364,785,000 after buying an additional 23,948 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,357,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total value of $1,004,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $531,103.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,108 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,255. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP opened at $131.82 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $103.43 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.04.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

