Cambridge Trust Co. Invests $1.82 Million in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,855 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $243.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.19. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $141.01 and a 1 year high of $250.10. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.17.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

