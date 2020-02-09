Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 105,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,725,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $92.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $101.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.09 and a 200-day moving average of $93.06.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $279,009.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,853,914.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 38,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $3,545,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 183,595 shares in the company, valued at $16,991,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,436 shares of company stock worth $14,439,091 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $108.00 price objective on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point set a $105.00 price target on Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.12.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

