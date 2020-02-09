Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 1,281 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,376,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $211,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,826,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.37.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.61. The company has a market cap of $116.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $107.56 and a 12-month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 11,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.98, for a total transaction of $1,831,021.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,413.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

