Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 13,561 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.16% of Alaska Air Group worth $13,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,460,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $63.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.91. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $72.22.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 8.76%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Alaska Air Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Alaska Air Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.81%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

