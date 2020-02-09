Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 281,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,699,000. Cambridge Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000. Buckingham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,499,000.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK opened at $36.31 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

