Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $211.58 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $154.02 and a 52-week high of $214.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $209.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

