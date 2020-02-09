Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,283 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $87.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.03. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $72.12 and a 52-week high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,962,885.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

