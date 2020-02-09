Cambridge Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 299,957 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $29,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $25,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.
Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.41.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.
Bank of America Company Profile
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
