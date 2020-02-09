Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,062,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,883,000 after buying an additional 61,542 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after acquiring an additional 33,641 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 18.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 576,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,702,000 after purchasing an additional 87,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies stock opened at $208.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.35. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $151.51 and a twelve month high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 15,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.95, for a total value of $2,830,151.10. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $238.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Estee Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.71.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

