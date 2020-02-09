Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,295 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,557 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. owned 0.13% of SVB Financial Group worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

SIVB opened at $257.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.24. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $183.04 and a 52-week high of $270.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.92 and its 200-day moving average is $225.17.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 19.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.48, for a total value of $1,127,241.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total value of $1,228,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,028 shares of company stock worth $3,913,959 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

