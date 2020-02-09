Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 1,344 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,432 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. Paypal comprises approximately 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $24,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its stake in Paypal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after acquiring an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

Shares of PYPL opened at $118.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average of $107.57. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

