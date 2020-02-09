Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 24,759 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 24,759 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $11,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,491 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 50,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $74.35 on Friday. EOG Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.87. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.89.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

