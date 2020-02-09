Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,741 Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $9,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after buying an additional 550,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,914,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,608,613,000 after acquiring an additional 299,918 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,630,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,577,000 after acquiring an additional 65,713 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,251,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,142,000 after acquiring an additional 181,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,479,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,690,000 after purchasing an additional 110,198 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.75 on Friday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $101.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.86.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

WEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

