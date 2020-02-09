Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 2,944 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com makes up 1.6% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $30,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,165,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,521,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,996 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 39.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 98.3% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 20.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $197.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cross Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.66.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total transaction of $806,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 459,753 shares of company stock worth $77,421,037. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $185.72 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $137.87 and a one year high of $190.55. The company has a market cap of $164.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.57, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $176.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

