Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 328 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,839,988,000 after acquiring an additional 612,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after acquiring an additional 131,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,243,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,663,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after acquiring an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,279.57, for a total transaction of $70,376.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,473.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.50, for a total value of $40,315.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,786.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,018.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,416.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,025.00 and a 12 month high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

