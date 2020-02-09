Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 5,334 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 489,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 164,842 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.56.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $61.53 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $62.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,731,938.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

