Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,191 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $238.75 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a one year low of $171.05 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total transaction of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,846 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.36.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

