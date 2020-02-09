Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $50.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.04% from the stock’s current price.

GOOS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. OTR Global reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays started coverage on Canada Goose in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

NYSE GOOS traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.84. 14,841,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,317,400. Canada Goose has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.98.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 41.67% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOS. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Canada Goose by 504.7% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,210,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514,101 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,224,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,480 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at about $35,653,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canada Goose by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

