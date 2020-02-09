CannabisCoin (CANN) Price Reaches $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 49.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market capitalization of $906,691.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 156.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Profile

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CannabisCoin is cannabiscoin.net.

CannabisCoin Coin Trading

CannabisCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

