CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading 55.5% Higher This Week

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded up 42.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, CannabisCoin has traded 55.5% higher against the dollar. CannabisCoin has a total market cap of $902,977.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CannabisCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin (CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net. CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CannabisCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CannabisCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

