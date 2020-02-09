Cantor Fitzgerald Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to “Overweight”

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ADVM. ValuEngine upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Adverum Biotechnologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $706.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 2.68. Adverum Biotechnologies has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $16.38.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADVM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $632,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 167.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,760 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 4,012,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.