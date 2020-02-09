Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 12,343 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $19,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830,518 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,465,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,506 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,562,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,391,830,000 after purchasing an additional 828,521 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $748,808,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,118,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $873,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,377 shares during the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura set a $215.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $216.53 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.95 and a one year high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.34 and its 200 day moving average is $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $562.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

