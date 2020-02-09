Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 65,217 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,217 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,866,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,875,000 after buying an additional 1,060,997 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,762,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,855,000 after acquiring an additional 904,315 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,278,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,351,431,000 after acquiring an additional 892,554 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,014,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,373,000 after acquiring an additional 528,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dominion Energy by 865.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 488,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,151,000 after acquiring an additional 437,695 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on D shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $84.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $72.35 and a 12-month high of $86.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

