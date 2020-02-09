Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 72,682 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $21,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Bank of America upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,097 shares of company stock worth $9,887,839 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.45. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $59.45.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

