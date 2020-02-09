Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 84,493 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 39.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,493 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Mills were worth $15,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,202,000 after buying an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 917,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,143,000 after acquiring an additional 772,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after acquiring an additional 435,266 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in General Mills by 282.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 459,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 339,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in General Mills by 289.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 451,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 335,272 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.22. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

