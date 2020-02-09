Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,390 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 241,584 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.08% of Williams Companies worth $21,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $21.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.96 and its 200 day moving average is $23.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.