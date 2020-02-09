Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,108 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BCE were worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in BCE by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 45.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.73.

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.36.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.29%.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

