Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 11,223 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $214.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.74. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 25.75%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

