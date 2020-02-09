Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 12,105 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 12,105 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises 1.0% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $22,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,107,000 after buying an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in BlackRock by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 246,594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $82,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,874,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.58.

BlackRock stock opened at $555.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $403.54 and a 1-year high of $556.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $520.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.38. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.01, for a total value of $1,239,723.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,726 shares of company stock worth $32,958,026 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

