Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 16,836 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,836 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Paypal were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paypal by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,708,160.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.03.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $118.88 on Friday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $122.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.57.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

