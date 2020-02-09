Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 33,142 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.05% of Eaton worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 1,372.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 730.2% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 335.8% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 16,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $1,545,568.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,353,354.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus restated a “positive” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

ETN stock opened at $101.96 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a twelve month low of $74.29 and a twelve month high of $103.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.53.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

