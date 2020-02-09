Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 44,751 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,751 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 281,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 466,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,164,000 after buying an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1,398.2% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter.

SCHC opened at $33.72 on Friday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

