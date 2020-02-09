Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 44,857 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 329,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44,857 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in HSBC were worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 54.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in HSBC by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in HSBC by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in HSBC by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 242,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.59.

HSBC opened at $37.30 on Friday. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $44.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.12 and a 200-day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market cap of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

