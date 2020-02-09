Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys Shares of 446,588 Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 446,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,163,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.17% of Westrock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WRK. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Westrock by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westrock by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Westrock by 0.7% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRK opened at $41.22 on Friday. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.73%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

