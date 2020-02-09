Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 966,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,656 shares during the quarter. BP comprises about 1.6% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in BP were worth $36,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BP by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BP by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,227,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $509,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,190 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 2,828.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 117,862 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BP. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Shares of BP opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

