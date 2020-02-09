Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,635 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 1.16% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $5,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVLU. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,691,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $15,754,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVLU stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

