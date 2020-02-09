Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,495 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SO. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in Southern by 126.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after buying an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 32.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $53,915,000. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.79.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $48.42 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In related news, CFO Stan W. Connally sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $79,693.80. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

