Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,716 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.05% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $19,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after acquiring an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,990,000 after purchasing an additional 687,094 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after buying an additional 344,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $95.57 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $82.82 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.36.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

