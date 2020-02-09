Capital Advisors Inc. OK Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,580.00 price target (up previously from $1,475.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,535.00 price objective (up from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,479.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,416.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,286.83. The stock has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 31 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,459.40, for a total transaction of $45,241.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

