Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $36,707,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock opened at $305.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.15. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.20 and a fifty-two week high of $307.08.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

