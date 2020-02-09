Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $13.08 Million Holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.26% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $13,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.17.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $29,484.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $31,275.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,037.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,702 shares of company stock valued at $98,321. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BXMT opened at $38.93 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

