Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $13.83 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,377 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $204.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.34. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $180.29 and a twelve month high of $210.26.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

