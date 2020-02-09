Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $16.56 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,149 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 1.44% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $16,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GNR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,464,000 after purchasing an additional 364,755 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 933,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 921,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52,706 shares during the period. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 106,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 48,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $43.04 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.99.

