Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $18.30 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $289.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $259.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $302.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

