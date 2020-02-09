Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $26.50 Million Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,017 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 40.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $202.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $138.52 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

