Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,462 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Public Storage by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $225.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $199.53 and a twelve month high of $266.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $217.66 and a 200-day moving average of $232.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

