Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 217.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $36.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $32.71 and a 1-year high of $38.67.

