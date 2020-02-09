Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 40.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 197,543 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.36% of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW worth $14,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 36.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 17.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

CIM opened at $21.32 on Friday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

