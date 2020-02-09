Capital Advisors Inc. OK Increases Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 310,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 1.1% of Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 15.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 562,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

